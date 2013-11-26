CSU Channel Islands Names New Vice President for University Advancement

CSU Channel Islands has announced the appointment of Nichole Ipach as vice president for university advancement.

Ipach, an accomplished fundraiser with more than 12 years of experience, including seven years at CI, will assume her new role on Dec. 1.

“After a nationwide search, we concluded that the most qualified candidate was already right here within our ranks,” President Richard Rush said. “Nichole brings a deep knowledge of the campus and the community as well as a wealth of skills to the position. Thanks to her fundraising efforts, CI has fulfilled important needs and goals, such as the expansion of its Nursing Program and development of the Central Mall, among other innovations.”

Ipach joined CI in 2006 as director of university development and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2009. She previously served as vice president of resources and services for Many Mansions, an affordable housing organization, and as director of development for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

During her 12 years in fundraising, she has raised millions of dollars in support of general operating expenses, capital campaigns, scholarships and other organizational needs. Her partnership efforts have resulted in many benefits for the campus and increased opportunities for CI’s students, including facilitating the creation of an off-campus Nursing Program with Cottage Health Systems in Santa Barbara and connecting the campus and faculty to the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

Ipach was also critical in establishing major funding sources, such as the W.M. Keck Foundation, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and the California Wellness Foundation.

In her new position, Ipach will oversee all university advancement functions, including alumni programs, development/fundraising, and advancement services. She will be responsible for creating and implementing comprehensive fundraising programs that will serve to advance the university, build partnerships with industry and support students.

Originally from Clovis, Ipach attended the UC Santa Barbara, where she graduated with honors and a bachelor of arts degree in English. The mother of twins, she lives with her husband in Ventura.

“I am delighted to lead CI’s efforts to engage the community to invest in its future,” Ipach said. “With generous support from our friends and donors, together we are building a world-class university for our region, increased opportunities for our children, and a more vibrant future for our communities.”

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.