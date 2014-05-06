Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:40 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Nursing Program Announces Pinning of Graduates

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | May 6, 2014 | 1:27 p.m.

The CSU Channel Islands Nursing Program is proud to announce the pinning of the 2014 graduates at 4 p.m. Friday, May 9 at the John Spoor Broome Library on the CI campus.

The Nursing Pinning Ceremony is a cherished tradition in the profession. The pin itself originated over 1,000 years ago when Hospitaller knights wore pins in the shape of a cross under their armor. The pins represented service in the care of knights fallen in battle.

By the early 19th century, nursing schools recognized their graduates with pins as symbols of service. This tradition continues today. The Nursing Pin represents the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice on the part of the graduating nursing students, and also welcomes the graduates to the profession. Pinning is a special moment which marks the beginning of every nurse’s career.

This year CI will also recognize the first graduating class of the CSU Channel Islands and Cottage Health System extended campus in Goleta. The graduates will be welcomed into the profession by Herb Geary, RN, MBA, RN, FACHE, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer for Cottage Health System. Seventy-two new BSN nurses will be honored during the ceremony.

— Nancy Gill is the communications director for CSU Channel Islands.

