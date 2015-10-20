Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

CSU Channel Islands One of Seven Universities Nationwide Named a GRAMMY Museum Affiliate

CSU CI joins six other schools nationwide as a GRAMMY Museum University Affiliate. Click to view larger
CSU CI joins six other schools nationwide as a GRAMMY Museum University Affiliate. (CSU CI photo)
By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 20, 2015 | 9:04 a.m.

CSU Channel Islands this month cemented an ongoing relationship with The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles that began five years ago when CI launched an interdisciplinary class called The Music Museum.

CI became one of just seven universities nationwide to be named an affiliate, meaning CI Music Museum students will continue to have access to The GRAMMY Museum’s exhibitions, research programs, internship programs, collaborative marketing and other immersive educational experiences. 

“We are honored to be affiliated with The GRAMMY Museum because they are a pioneer and leader for museums in general and music museums in particular,” said CI Professor of Economics Dennis Muraoka, Ph.D.

Muraoka created the Music Museum course five years ago as one of CI’s signature interdisciplinary courses, which are team-taught courses that immerse students with people working in specific fields. 

“All of these classes are unique in the following sense,” Muraoka said. “We take these students out to these institutions and let the people at the institutions talk about what they do.”

Although CI is the seventh to be invited to become an official GRAMMY Museum affiliate, the museum's Executive Director Bob Santelli said the University was actually the inspiration for the Educational Affiliates program.

“CSU Channel Islands was the unofficial first GRAMMY Museum Educational Affiliate,” Santelli said. “Professor Dennis Muraoka brought his class to the museum and used it in such a way that made it a mutually beneficial visit.”

The museum staff and CI’s Music Museum students collaborated so well, the experience inspired Santelli and his staff to create a GRAMMY Museum affiliates program that would create connections with music-minded universities all over the country.

“When determining who we invite to become a GRAMMY Museum University Affiliate, we look at a number of things: the university’s commitment to music education, its interest in popular music studies, classes and seminars pertaining to the music business and popular entertainment, and a high level of academic excellence,” Santelli said.

CI students enrolled in The Music Museum travel to The GRAMMY Museum every Thursday afternoon throughout the fall semester to learn about all aspects of what it takes to run a music museum from interviewing performers to putting on events to fundraising. 

The course is not given during the spring because it is awards season for the museum and the staff is less available, although Music Museum students from the fall semester are often involved in putting on spring events.

The Music Museum requires team-teaching in performing arts, economics, education and business. CI Music Lecturer Paul Murphy team-teaches the class with Muraoka.

A ceremony to recognize the new affiliation was held Thursday, Oct. 1 at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on an evening that coincided with the regular Music Museum class, which is held Thursdays from 3–5:50 p.m. at the museum.

The Music Museum students are working on an end-of-semester project for a traveling exhibit, which they will pitch in December.

The students want to assemble a mobile Beatles exhibit that could be displayed at all the other university affiliates, which are CSU Los Angeles; University of Southern California; Oregon State University; Delta State University; Monmouth University and Berklee College of Music. 

— Kim Gregory is a communications Specialist for CSU Channel Islands.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 