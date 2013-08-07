CSU Channel Islands Open House to Highlight Projects Vista, ACCESO

CSU Channel Islands invites the campus community, guests from local K-12 schools, community colleges and other community members to learn more about Project ACCESO and Project Vista, two CI programs that promote regional student success in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and the pursuit of graduate studies.

An open house for both programs will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 in El Dorado Hall on the CI campus.

The two projects, funded through grants from the U.S. Department of Education, will highlight an array of services designed to prepare students from kindergarten through community college for success in CI's bachelor’s and graduate degree programs.

Visitors to Project ACCESO will learn about innovative programs to help students thrive in STEM courses, such as peer-led team learning, STEM tutoring and the Summer Scholars Institute, as well as demonstrations and activities provided to regional K-12 students as part of Project ACCESO’s outreach efforts. Guests will be introduced to opportunities in academic and summer research for CI and local community college students.

Project Vista will provide information tables and tours highlighting services available through the Graduate Studies Center (GSC), including workshops, drop-in advice, early preparation for graduate study, a writing studio, and graduate outreach. Current CI graduate students and undergraduates considering CI credential and/or master's programs or post-graduate programs on other campuses will benefit from being acquainted with the GSC.

Project ACCESO is a nearly $6 million Department of Education-funded Hispanic-Serving Institutions Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (HSI-STEM) grant that seeks to increase CI’s ability to support students enrolled in STEM majors. The grant provides funding for tutoring, peer mentoring, and other student success services; summer and academic year paid research experiences for students; research and instructional infrastructure; and STEM outreach to the community. It also seeks to facilitate the transfer of STEM students from each of CI's regional community college partners.

Project Vista is a $2.8 million federal grant designed to strengthen CI’s graduate culture and enhance the capacity of its post baccalaureate programs to better serve, retain and graduate Hispanic and low-income students.

For more information, contact Connie Baker at [email protected] or 805.437.3599.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.