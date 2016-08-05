CSU Channel Islands Opens Spring Enrollment for Transfer Students

As a 20-year-old computer programmer, Fernando Becerra-Cruz knew he was not cut out to work in a factory, washing and stacking heavy plastic strawberry jam barrels at the rate of about 100 an hour.

“This was hard, physical labor I couldn’t keep up,” Becerra-Cruz said.

But the recent immigrant from Mexico spoke no English and had no college degree, so he had no choice.

Then one day, the topmost barrel on a stack fell and smacked him in the head, throwing him to the ground.

Years later, Becerra-Cruz, now 27, looks toward graduation as one of CSU Channel Islands’s successful transfer students.

As a student, he is already employed as an assistant graphic designer in the school’s Admissions office and hopes to continue to pursue his love of graphic art after graduating.

Each year, CSUCI enrolls more than 900 transfer students, and more than half of those students come from Ventura County’s community colleges.

This year CSUCI will enroll a record 1,100 freshmen and new transfer students in the upcoming fall semester.

Students seeking to attend CSUCI as a transfer student beginning in spring of 2017, can apply from Aug. 1-31, 2016.

Many transfer students, like Becerra-Cruz, are non-traditional students with family obligations who are seeking a more fulfilling, higher-paying career.

Becerra-Cruz grew up in Mexico City with his mother and three brothers. His father was a factory worker in Oxnard who visited Mexico City regularly.

Becerra-Cruz’s youngest brother had special needs, so his parents decided it would be best to immigrate to Oxnard to be with his father. The decision was cemented when Becerra-Cruz’s aunt was kidnapped and killed during a carjacking near their Mexico City home.

The family earned legal residency in 2004, but Becerra-Cruz stayed in Mexico City to finish high school, worked as a computer programmer for a while, then joined his family in 2009.

After the factory accident, Becerra-Cruz decided to change his life. Always shy, the soft-spoken Becerra-Cruz vowed to do whatever it took to get an education in the United States.

“I went to Oxnard College with my broken English and they started to speak to me in Spanish,” he said. “They told me all the help that they can give me with financial aid. It gave me hope.”

Becerra-Cruz spent two years just studying English. He became an honors student, then took another two years at Oxnard College and earned his associate degree in arts and humanities before transferring to CSUCI.

Now in the last semester of his senior year, Becerra-Cruz will complete his degree at the end of the fall semester with a bachelor’s degree in art and will participate in commencement in spring 2017. He specializes in graphic design and social media.

As the eldest brother, Becerra-Cruz has worked to be a good example to his younger brothers. One brother is attending Ventura College with plans to transfer to UC Santa Barbara to study engineering, and another is attending Oxnard College, also with plans to become a transfer student.

“I’m the one who pushed them to go to college. I sent my mom to college as well,” he said, adding that she studied child development.

In order to apply as a transfer student, potential students must have completed enough community college credits to attend CSUCI as a junior. For more information regarding admissions and to apply, visit www.csuci.edu.

In addition, CSUCI will be offering information sessions for potential transfer students on select Fridays this fall. Click here for more information.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist at CSU Channel Islands.