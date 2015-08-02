CSU Channel Islands Receives Re-Accredidation for Next Nine Years

Advice

CSU Channel Islands (CI) has been re-accredited for nine years by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

The WASC visiting team applauded CI on its creativity, ingenuity and tenacity in sustaining quality educational and co-curricular results for its students.

WASC cited a number of commendations including a mission-centered design that keeps students and their success as the focus of planning and decision-making; passion for the mission of the University expressed through the four pillars that informs institutional ethos and culture; and commitment to diversity, realized through the demographic composition of the student body.

Pedagogical design that puts multidisciplinary understanding at the core of student learning; commitment to student success, exemplified by many and varied support systems and evidenced by nearly identical retention and graduation rates for underserved and better served students; a focus on regional issues that together with an entrepreneurial spirit, fuels creative thinking about public/private partnerships; and recent improvements to institutional research and data also impacted WASC decision.

"We received commendations for the passion we have for our mission, our commitment to student success and our focus on regional issues among many other highlights," said CI President Richard R. Rush. "I am proud of our students, faculty, staff and administration, who all came forward to let WASC officials know about our exceptional campus."

WASC officials visited the campus April 8–10 and issued re-accreditation in mid-July.

Amy Wallace, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs/John Spoor Broome Library and Accreditation Liaison, said she is "incredibly thankful" for how the campus pulled together during every stage of the process.

There were at least 150 people involved in writing the report WASC requires, and more than 500 campus members showed up to a series of voluntary open meetings, including one for staff, which drew more than 300.

Wallace said, "People didn't just say they were committed to students, they showed it."

Rush said the experience was valuable for a number of reasons. "The process not only earned us a nine year re-accreditation, but more importantly it helped us reflect collectively on our successes, learn from our challenges and plan for our future success intentionally," he said.

