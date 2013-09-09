CSU Channel Islands Student Wins National Textbook Scholarship Contest

CSU Channel Islands student Jeannette Herrera used her smartphone, artistic skills and a persuasive personal plea to win a national scholarship contest from online textbook-seller TextbookX.com.

The 17-year-old psychology major from Santa Clarita Valley is the grand-prize winner of a $1,000 scholarship — beating out 130 other students from colleges across the country in in this year’s Akademos/TextbookX Textbook Scholarship Contest.

Students were asked to upload a photo reflecting what textbook affordability means to them. Winners were chosen based on the individuality and thought behind the words and the creativity of the photo.

Herrera snapped a photo on her smartphone of herself holding a sign that said: "Textbook affordability means being able to save more money for tuition, having less stress about paying for school, and being able to have all the tools I need in order to succeed!”

In addition to Herrera’s first-place prize, three runner-up winners received $250 textbook scholarships.

“It’s such an honor to be chosen for this scholarship,” Herrera said. “This money will help me purchase all the tools and books I need for my courses, so I can focus on my goals of graduating from college, going to graduate school, and becoming a psychiatrist.”

Herrera, the oldest of four daughters, is the first in her family to attend college. She is part of CI’s Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), which provides college access and support to students whose educational and economic circumstances have limited their college opportunities. In addition to a full course load, she works as a desk assistant at CI’s student housing Village.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.