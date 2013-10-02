Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:38 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands to Advance Plans for 367-Acre Community Park

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | October 2, 2013 | 9:34 a.m.

Plans for a 367-acre community park on the campus of CSU Channel Islands will move forward, following an in-depth study and recommendation by an independent consultant.

In a 56-page Needs Assessment Report, Rincon Consultants Inc., a leading California environmental consulting and engineering firm, supports CI’s Program of Utilization (POU) for University Park.

The POU, submitted to the National Park Service by CI in 2007, outlines plans for a multiuse regional educational and recreational area open to the public.  The proposal aims to preserve portions of the property as open space and wildlife habitat while providing community access, hiking trails, open spaces and facilities for recreation, and educational programs for students and visitors.

The Rincon Consultants’ recommendation is the result of an in-depth analysis and discussion with community and campus constituents. CI hired the firm to help engage community input, clarify park functions, explore alternative land management models, and evaluate whether the planned uses of the park meet both university goals and accommodate the public. As part of the study, the group conducted a series of meetings and focus groups with community members, campus constituents and recreational clubs with a special interest in the park.

“We are delighted to be able to move forward to create a welcoming space on the CI campus for everyone to explore and enjoy,” CI President Richard Rush said. “University Park represents a powerful opportunity for a collaborative partnership between CI and the surrounding community. We will continue working together to create a spectacular park where we can gather for recreation, conservation and education.”

The university plans to immediately pursue viable funding and partnerships as well as begin development of a Master Plan for University Park. Other initiatives include providing a safe place for outdoor recreational experiences and hosting public events, such as guided field trips in partnership with local schools and/or non-profit organizations, that promote science-based environmental stewardship.

The complete Needs Assessment Report can be accessed by clicking here.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

 

