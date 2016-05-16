Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands to Graduate Largest Class With Over 2,200 Students

Graduates celebrate at CSUCI’s 2015 commencement. The 2016 ceremonies will take place Saturday, May 21. (CSUCI photo)
By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | May 16, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

More than 2,200 CSU Channel Islands candidates for graduation will receive degrees in separate morning and afternoon ceremonies Saturday, May 21. Students eligible to receive degrees or credentials include candidates from fall 2015, spring and summer 2016.

The morning ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will include the following academic programs: applied physics, biology, biotechnology and bioinformatics, biotechnology/MBA, business, chemistry, communication, computer science, economics, environmental science and resource management, health science, information technology, mathematics, nursing and Spanish.

The afternoon ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and will include the following academic programs: anthropology, art, Chicana/o studies, early childhood studies, education, English, history, liberal studies, performing arts, political science, psychology, sociology and teaching credentials.

Additionally, an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (L.H.D.) will be awarded to Mark S. Lisagor during the morning ceremony. Sara Miller McCune was conferred an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (L.H.D.) during the SAGE Student Research Conference held May 14 on the campus. 

A live Web streaming of the ceremonies will be available by visiting go.csuci.edu/live. Students and guests attending the ceremonies can use the hashtag #cigrad on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, App.net, Vine and Google+ to be featured on the school’s official Tagboard.

For additional information, contact [email protected] or 805.437.3100, or visit www.csuci.edu/commencement. Tickets are not required for guests; however, parking is limited to those holding a University-issued Commencement parking pass. There is a limit of two parking passes per graduate.

CSUCI asks that you please make carpool arrangements and utilize the complimentary shuttle service from the Camarillo Metrolink station. For more information on transportation and parking, click here.

Kim Gregory is a communication specialist at CSU Channel Islands.

 
