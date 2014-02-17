CSU Channel Islands to Host Congressional Hearing on Veterans Affairs

CSU Channel Islands will host an open hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Grand Salon at the CI campus.

The subcommittee will meet in public session to conduct an oversight field hearing on the provision of mental health care services to Southern California veterans through the Greater Los Angeles Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

During the field hearing, the subcommittee will examine the use of community programs and resources — including faith-based and nonprofit entities — to resolve access to care issues for veterans and their families and further actions that may be needed to increase effective and meaningful partnerships between the community and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The subcommittee will also assess the availability, use and efficacy of alternative mental health treatments to treat veterans in need, where appropriate.

The House Committee on Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health has legislative, oversight and investigative jurisdiction over the Veterans Health Administration, including medical services, medical support and compliance, medical facilities, medical and prosthetic research, and major and minor construction. Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, is the ranking member.

Limited parking is available on campus with the purchase of a $6 daily permit; follow signs to the parking permit dispensers. Free parking is available at the Camarillo Metrolink Station/Lewis Road parking lot in Camarillo with bus service to and from the campus. Riders should board the CI Vista Bus to the campus; the cash-only fare is $1.25 each way. Buses arrive and depart from the Camarillo Metrolink Station every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. For exact times, check the schedule by clicking here.

Click here for more information about the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Subcommittee on Health.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.