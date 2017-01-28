CSU Channel Islands to Invest New President

The public is invited to the formal investiture ceremony of Erika D. Beck as president of CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI). The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, in front of the John Spoor Broome Library on campus.

The CSU Board of Trustees appointed Beck as president of CSUCI on March 9, 2016; she assumed her duties on Aug. 8. Traditionally held within the president’s first year, the investiture ceremony is an opportunity for the community to mark a new era as the formal symbols and titles are conferred on the new president.

“I look forward to this investiture ceremony, as it provides all of us the opportunity to celebrate this exceptional campus, its students, staff and faculty, and the community that has been an integral part of our founding and ongoing success,” Beck said.

“Serving as the president over the past semester has been a tremendous honor. I am excited about furthering the work of our visionary campus and I am ready to move the university to its next level of excellence,” she said.

A highlight of the event will be an academic procession in which anyone holding a bachelor’s degree or higher from any institution of higher learning can participate. Delegates in the procession are asked to wear academic regalia for this investiture tradition.

CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White will be among the dignitaries who will speak at the ceremony. Other speakers include Cynthia Wyels, CSUCI Academic Senate chair; Gary Cushing, Alumni & Friends president; and selected students.

Beck will address the crowd with an acceptance speech emphasizing the theme of this new era: “Achieving our potential.”

For more information and to RSVP visit: http://www.csuci.edu/president/investiture/.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.