CSU Channel Islands to Observe Suicide Prevention Week with Speaker Series

CSU Channel Islands will observe National Suicide Prevention Week with a series of informative speakers and a poignant exhibition, Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 12, on the CI campus.

All events are open to students, staff, faculty, community and the media, unless otherwise indicated below.

Field of Memories

Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 12, at the South Quad

In a moving visual representation of the 1,100 college students who commit suicide each year, CI’s South Quad will be adorned with a four-day display of 1,100 paper silhouettes.

Presentation by Kevin Hines, award-winning speaker, author, mental health advocate and suicide survivor

Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Petit Salon

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Faculty and staff only

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Open to the public, students, faculty and staff

With his story of unlikely survival and renewed will to live, Kevin Hines has reached international audiences and inspired thousands of people worldwide as an award-winning speaker, author and mental health advocate. Suffering from bipolar disorder, Hines attempted to take his life at the age of 19 by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of 33 people to survive the 220-foot jump – and the only survivor now actively spreading the message of living mentally healthy around the globe.

His compelling story has touched diverse audiences, ranging from universities and churches to corporations, veterans’ groups and medical conferences. His work as a suicide prevention advocate and speaker has been featured prominently in the national media and honored with numerous awards, including a 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award from Eli Lilly and an Achievement Award from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Hines’ first book, "Cracked, Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt," was released this summer.

“Help Save a Life: Suicide Prevention Response” presentation by Lisa Firestone, Ph.D.

Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Petit Salon

Dr. Lisa Firestone is a noted clinical psychologist, author and international expert on suicide, violence, parenting and interpersonal relationships. She is the Director of Research and Education for the Glendon Association, a nonprofit organization that conducts and publishes research, and provides education and outreach training on suicide and violence prevention.

Dr. Firestone is the co-author of several books, including Conquer Your Critical Inner Voice, Creating a Life of Meaning and Compassion and The Self Under Siege. A highly regarded lecturer and workshop facilitator in the topics of suicide, violence and family relations, Dr. Firestone is also a regular contributor to The Huffington Post, Psychology Today and PsychAlive.org.

In addition to the events listed above, CI is encouraging students, faculty and staff to complete an online suicide-prevention training program intended to help them identify and support at-risk individuals.

“Suicide Prevention Week is about creating awareness on our campus for students — to provide the knowledge and understanding that as a friend, colleague, or peer we can help each other,” said Kathleen Roach, health educator in CI’s Student Health & Personal Counseling Center. “It’s also a way of letting students know that we have counseling services available to help them if they are experiencing distress in their lives.”

CI’s Personal Counseling Services offers counseling for students who are struggling with issues related to family, social and romantic relationships, life transitions, sexuality, grief, stress, sexual assault, anxiety, loss of motivation or depression. Services include short-term counseling for individuals and couples, group counseling, referral services, psycho-educational programs, and crisis intervention.

National Suicide Prevention Week is an annual, week-long campaign to inform and engage health professionals and the public about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide. It also strives to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and encourage at-risk individuals to pursue mental health assistance.

CI’s Suicide Prevention Week events are sponsored by CI Student Life, Student Health Services, Personal Counseling Services, Veterans Affairs, Multicultural Programs, Cal MHSA, and the Pacific Coast College Health Association.

Campus parking for the speaker presentations is available with the purchase of a daily permit. Guests should follow University Avenue to Parking Lot A3, where they can purchase a $6 permit at the kiosk. A shuttle will be available to transport guests from the parking lot to the Petit Salon.

To attend the speaker sessions or for more information, contact Roach at 805.437.3971 or [email protected]. Click here for more information on CI’s Personal Counseling Services.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.