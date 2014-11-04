Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:09 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands to Present Free Workshop on ‘Internet Export Marketing’

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | November 4, 2014 | 6:06 p.m.

The Institute for Global Economic Research at CSU Channel Islands will present “Internet Export Marketing,” a free workshop offering expert advice to regional businesses on how to establish successful Internet strategies for export marketing.

The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 14 in Malibu Hall 100 on the CI campus.

Offered by Trade Connect, a program of the Port of Los Angeles, in partnership with IGER and the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics, the event shares expertise on topics including how to establish effective online branding, develop high-impact advertising, and identify key Internet research tools. The workshop is geared to business executives and entrepreneurs starting and/or expanding exports in foreign markets.

The keynote speaker will be Mark Matsumoto, managing director of California Education and Training Export Consortium Inc.

Continental breakfast is included. Participants are encouraged to register by Friday, Nov. 7 by clicking here.

Parking for this event is complimentary and limited. Upon entering campus, follow signs to the designated lot. Once parked, guests may follow the walking signage to the event or use the free shuttle service.

Contact Jennifer Iden at [email protected] or 805.437.3979 for more information.

— Nancy Gill is the marketing director for CSU Channel Islands.

