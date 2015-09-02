CSU CI President Honored as ‘Spirit of Community’

Advice

United Way of Ventura County will award CSU Channel Islands President Richard R. Rush its Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization's annual awards luncheon.

President Rush will be honored at the 11th Annual United Way of Ventura County "Spirit of Community Partnership Awards Luncheon" to be held Sept. 17, 2015.

"Dr. Rush is an extraordinary leader who led the effort to create a world-class public university," said Eric Harrison, president and CEO of United Way. "His vision to unite public and private partnerships is the very core of what we at United Way believe transforms communities. Ventura County is a better place because of his service and we are forever grateful for his remarkable legacy."

President Rush — who recently announced that he intends to retire at the end of the academic year — said he is honored to be recognized by an organization that does so much good.

"United Way has always been close to my heart, having volunteered for the United Way in Ventura County, San Diego and Minnesota," Rush said. "This gesture is particularly meaningful to me, and I am honored to receive it."

United Way of Ventura County will also present six other awards in recognition of other individuals, corporations, volunteers and organizations that provide their time, funds and talent to the community.

Registration and networking will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the luncheon and awards from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For additional information about the event, visit www.unitedway.org/spirit.

— Kim Gregory represents CSU Channel Islands.