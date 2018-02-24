Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:19 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

CSUCI and CSUCI Nursing Program Recognized

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | February 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) has been recognized on two national fronts.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked CSUCI 18th in the Top Public Schools category among universities in the West, and RegisteredNursing.Org has ranked CSUCI’s Nursing Program as 12th best in the state out of 131 programs.

CSUCI is among the highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2018 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Reports.

The Top Public Schools category scores public colleges and universities on a variety of factors, including graduation rates; faculty resources; admissions selectivity; availability of financial aid; range of academic offerings; activities and sports; alumni giving; and campus life.

“We are proud to have accomplished so much, and having contributed so significantly to the lives and careers of our students,” said Provost Geoff Chase.

“Many of them are the first in their families to attend college, and because of their work, and because of the support of faculty and staff at CSUCI, they are redefining the future.”

The RegisteredNursing.Org website describes CSUCI’s Nursing Program as “excellent,” noting that CSUCI offers several nursing tracks for men and women who wish to further their careers.

CSUCI offers a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and the Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) track to BSN and the Associate Degree Nurse (ADN) track to BSN, among other specialized tracks.

Also, the 2017 BSN graduates who took their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) this summer had a 100 percent pass rate, paving the way for them to enter the nursing field.

Lynette Landry, Ph.D., R.N., chair of Nursing and Health Science programs credits the ranking to a dedicated faculty and a conscientious group of nursing students.

“As experienced nurses, each faculty member understands the importance of assuring that graduates from the CSUCI Nursing Program are prepared to be prudent, safe, and competent nurses,” Landry said.

“Our students willingly volunteer at community events and understand that they will play a role in assuring that entire communities receive the best possible health care.”

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.

 

