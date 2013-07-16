CSUCI Business 101 Breakfast to Explore the ‘Good, Bad and Ugly’ of Social Media

CSU Channel Islands’ Business & Technology Partnership will present “Social Media: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 in the Grand Salon on the CI campus.

Part of the B&TP’s annual “Business 101 Breakfast” series, the event features a networking breakfast, followed by presentations by two pioneering, highly regarded voices in legal commentary and social media.

Alison Triessl, one of the country’s top criminal defense attorneys, is also founder and CEO of Wild About Trial. The revolutionary website and mobile application is the first of its kind to provide trial lovers with breaking news, legal analysis and court information. Covering the most fascinating criminal trials happening around the country, Wild About Trial is available in the App store for iPhone and iPad, in the Google Marketplace for Android, and on the web by clicking here.

As a sought-after legal commentator, Triessl has provided analysis and commentary on numerous television shows, including CBS’ The Insider, the Today Show, Good Morning America, the Early Show, Inside Edition, Nancy Grace, Dr. Phil and all of the Los Angeles news stations. She is also co-founder and CEO of the Pasadena Recovery Center, a 98-bed drug and alcohol treatment center that is featured in VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Triessl will be joined by Ryan Kerns, an attorney and Wild About Trial legal writer. Kerns will provide insight into the courtroom drama of some of the nation’s most captivating criminal cases and offer technical advice for social media strategy and successful implementation.

Housed in the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics, the B&TP is a collaborative effort between CI and community leaders, business and technology executives and professionals. The Partnership works to foster the collaboration of technology and related service-based companies with CI and promote technological excellence among CI students, faculty and staff for the benefit of the region’s economy.

