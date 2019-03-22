Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, March 22 , 2019, 9:07 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

CSUCI Conference for Social Justice in Education Avocates ‘Be The Change’

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | March 22, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Be the Change is the theme of the 11th Annual Conference for Social Justice in Education at the CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) campus, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6.

The free conference is open to all, including faculty, students, parents and anyone else interested in how education can advance equality for all citizens, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or anything else that has historically divided us.

“In this era in which we’re living, we have such divisions in our country and so many people talk about it,” said conference planning committee member Charles Weis, assistant professor of education. “We believe we have to stop complaining and start acting.

"We can ask ourselves, What can I do to make a difference with all the people I interact with? We are inspired by the idea that one person can change the world and each of us can be that person."

Be the Change: Social Justice In and Through Education in a Post-Truth Era includes a keynote address followed by a selection of 14 workshops with subjects ranging from Tackling the Scary Racism in the 21st Century to Mexican Midwifery Education as an Activist Intervention to How You Can Engage Vulnerable Kids.
 
This year's seminar will also have a Spanish language session called Empoderamiento de Padres Maestros or Empowerment of Parent Teachers.
 
The event begins at 8 a.m. in CSUCI’s Grand Salon with check-in and remarks from Dean of Education Brian Sevier and President Erika D. Beck, followed by keynote speaker Danna Lomax, winner of the 2018 Teaching Tolerance Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Lomax, who teaches at Anacapa Middle School in Ventura, was among five teachers nationwide who won a 2018 Teaching Tolerance Award from the Southern Poverty Law Center for her work weaving peace and social justice issues into the curriculum at Anacapa Middle School.

She calls this body of knowledge “peace education.” “Peace isn’t just about personal serenity,” Lomax said. “It’s also about working for social, political and economic justice.”

For example, after the Thomas Fire in Ventura, Lomax had her students talk about their losses, then agree upon tangible action to help. There were 120 students and 20 faculty members who then helped to rebuild the ruined Ventura Botanical Gardens.

Education is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor, and Lomax believes education must be dynamic, creative and flexible, and not impeded by too many layers of standards and regulations.

“If we’re going to be the change, we have to level hierarchies in our systems, and that’s school systems as well,” she said. “We need to be teaching students standards in a creative environment. I think canned curriculum is the Big Pharma of education.”

Professor of education Kaia Tollefson has been helping to organize the conference with a planning committee for 11 years, and both she and Weis believe it’s time to take the next step from education to action.

“This year’s theme asks us to think about how the work we are doing in education is affected by a political climate in which the value of truthfulness is routinely destabilized,” she said.

“More though, it asks us to be active, to choose ourselves as the people who are needed to make sure that our schools and society are accountable for things like truthfulness, fairness and equitable opportunities for all youth,” Tollefson said.

Lunch will be provided at the event, but it’s necessary to RSVP by visiting https://education.csuci.edu/justice-conference.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 