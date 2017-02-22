CSUCI Cybersecurity Pro to Discuss Taking Byte Out of Hacking

Whether it’s personal information, medical records, national security or election results, computer hacking is a rising national and global concern.

Michael Soltys, CSU Channel Islands computer science chair and professor, will share his cybersecurity expertise with an audience of professional engineers and the public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., March 23, in the Grand Salon at One University Drive in Camarillo.

“Our society is under constant cyber threat, as our infrastructure, our economy, and our privacy, depend on secure IT systems,” Soltys said. “My talk will consider the major threats, and present examples of how hackers attack our systems.”

Sponsored by the nonprofit Oxnard Ventura Post of the Society of American Military Engineers, the presentation is geared toward an audience with a high degree of computer expertise, so Soltys plans to share cybersecurity best practices.

“I plan to give more of a technical talk from the engineering point of view,” he said. “How to write code that is more defended. I plan to show techniques hackers use to get into systems.”

A principal cause of cyber vulnerability is faulty software, which Soltys addresses in a textbook on algorithms he wrote for software engineers.

Aside from his teaching at CSUCI, Soltys also acts as director of IT Security for Executek International, where he specializes in forensic work.

Cost to hear Solty's speech is $30 a person for lunch, which includes parking. Follow directional signage to Parking Lots A-4 and A-11, then follow signs to Grand Salon.

Register to attend at http://www.same.org/Oxnard-Ventura.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.