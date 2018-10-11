Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

CSUCI Gets $240,000 Grant to Grow Diversity Among STEM Faculty

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 11, 2018 | 12:12 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) and three other Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) have received individual grants to collaborate to create and test a pilot program designed to increase diversity among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professors in higher education.

CSUCI, UCSB, UC Merced and CSU Fresno received the grants from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to encourage STEM graduate students to consider teaching at a Primarily Undergraduate Institution (PUI).

CSUCI’s grant will total $240,000 over the five-year span of the project.

The collaborative effort is called the Alliances for Graduate Education and the Professoriate (AGEP) HSI Alliance to Increase Underrepresented Minority Faculty in Stem.

Each of the UCs in the project is paired with a CSU: CSUCI will work with UCSB; UC Merced will work with CSU Fresno.

“We’re going to create partnerships between five graduate students from UCSB and five CSUCI faculty from a range of STEM disciplines beginning in spring of 2020,” said Blake Gillespie, chemistry professor and principal grant investigator.

“The graduate student will come into CSUCI’s classrooms and work directly with our students,” he said.

The goals of the project are to increase the number of underrepresented minority STEM instructors in higher education and to give STEM graduate students a broader set of career choices than they might have considered.

“The UCs tend to hire faculty who are mainly focused on research,” said, Cynthia Flores, assistant professor of mathematics, who co-authored the grant.

“The CSUs do research, but we balance it with teaching. The CSUs tend to hire faculty who demonstrate that they can balance the two responsibilities,” she said.

The other co-author of the CSUCI grant was Ahmed Awad, assistant professor of chemistry. All three grant participants believe the pilot project is a “win-win” for both institutions.

“The students at the UC are benefiting with a teaching position they might not have otherwise had the opportunity to experience, and what we’re trying to do at CSUCI is create a pipeline of highly-qualified candidates for our STEM faculty,” Gillespie said.

Another goal of the project is to create a model for other tiered university systems, Gillespie said. Working with the NSF gives the model a nationwide platform to then share that model.

Flores, who will serve as one of the five faculty mentors, said the graduate mentees will discover intellectual and human rewards and challenges by working at CSUCI, where 80 percent of the students receive financial aid.

“We have to be trained to learn to react to a variety of situations,” Flores said. “Here, we’re talking about a tutor who may face homeless students or students raised in a foster care system.

“They may not be coming to class because they’ve been evicted, or because they are a single parent and don’t have child care. We’re dealing with real life situations. Situations you won’t hear about in a more privileged population.”

Flores said she is confident that, if these practical matters are addressed, this population of students has tremendous potential to thrive.

Another advantage the STEM graduate mentees will provide for CSUCI students is a chance for undergraduates to be taught by someone closer to the average age of a college student.

And the graduate mentees will gain real classroom experience and learn about the broader pool of job opportunities.

“If you only think about applying to research institutions, you’ve radically limited the jobs you’re eligible for,” Gillespie said. “And at an institution like ours, all faculty have a direct impact on their students’ lives.”

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 