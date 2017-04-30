CSUCI to Honor Top Graduating Seniors

Graduating seniors nominated for honors by the CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) faculty will be recognized and given awards at the 2017 Honors Convocation 6:30-8 p.m Saturday, May 13, at the John Spoor Broome Library Plaza.

The ceremony is open to all students earning honors and graduating fall 2016 through summer 2017. These students from the Class of 2017 have the distinction of being recognized at President Erika Beck’s first Honors Convocation ceremony at CSUCI.

Students being honored have completed a minimum of 30 units at CSUCI for a letter grade and earned a grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or above in all CSUCI and transfer coursework.

Graduating seniors may receive honors at one of the following levels: Cum Laude for GPAs of 3.50-3.74; Magna Cum Laude for GPAs of 3.75-3.89; and Summa Cum Laude for GPAs of 3.90-4.0.

Graduating President’s Scholars also will be recognized at the ceremony. The CSUCI President’s Scholars Program provides outstanding incoming students with a scholarship that is renewable for four years. It includes full resident fees, a textbook allowance and use of a laptop computer.

CSUCI will also recognize high-achieving students in each major with Program Honors. Students with outstanding achievements in the areas of community engagement and integrative, multicultural and international perspectives will receive Mission Center Awards.

Graduating students who belong to the nation’s premier honor society, the Mortar Board Four Pillars Chapter, will be honored as well. The motto for the Four Pillars Chapter is: "Strength in diversity, service to community."

A coffee and dessert reception will be held in the plaza following the ceremony.

Students and guests may park in any “A” lot. Parking permits are not required during the event and citations will not be issued.

For more information, visit http://www.csuci.edu/provost/honorsconvocation.htm or contact Andrea Skinner, curriculum coordinator, at [email protected] or 437-2749.

For information on GPA and honors list, contact Rachel Danielson, assistant registrar at [email protected] or call 437-3258.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.