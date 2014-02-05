Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Micro-Symposium at CSU Channel Islands to Explore Future of Unmanned Vehicles

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | February 5, 2014 | 11:32 a.m.

Explore the exciting possibilities for unmanned vehicles in a half-day symposium featuring expert speakers and robotic displays on the CSU Channel Islands campus.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 in the Grand Salon, CI will host the Channel Islands Chapter of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Micro-Symposium.

The event is $25 for the public, free to CI students, and $20 for AUVSI members and CI faculty. Guests may register in advance by clicking here.

AUVSI is a nonprofit organization advocating the advancement, application and utilization of unmanned systems in the Tri-Counties. The event will include expert panel sessions on unmanned vehicle applications in environmental, agricultural and Tri-County business opportunities.

Keynote remarks by Assemblyman Jeff Gorell of Camarillo will highlight the success of his Gold Team California economic development initiative. Elementary, high school and college students will present robotic displays. The event will conclude with a social hour.

Complimentary event parking is limited and only available in the designated parking lot. Once on campus, follow the directional signage to event parking; then follow the walking signage to the event location. Free parking is available at the Camarillo Metrolink Station/Lewis Road parking lot with bus service to and from the campus. The cash-only bus fare is $1.25 each way. Buses arrive and depart from the Camarillo Metrolink Station every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. For exact times, check the schedule by clicking here.

If you are interested in being an AUVSI Channel Islands Chapter event sponsor, please email [email protected] or call 805.816.0778. For additional CI information, contact Merissa Stith, CI events coordinator, at 805.437.8548 or [email protected].

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 