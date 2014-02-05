Micro-Symposium at CSU Channel Islands to Explore Future of Unmanned Vehicles

Explore the exciting possibilities for unmanned vehicles in a half-day symposium featuring expert speakers and robotic displays on the CSU Channel Islands campus.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 in the Grand Salon, CI will host the Channel Islands Chapter of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Micro-Symposium.

The event is $25 for the public, free to CI students, and $20 for AUVSI members and CI faculty. Guests may register in advance by clicking here.

AUVSI is a nonprofit organization advocating the advancement, application and utilization of unmanned systems in the Tri-Counties. The event will include expert panel sessions on unmanned vehicle applications in environmental, agricultural and Tri-County business opportunities.

Keynote remarks by Assemblyman Jeff Gorell of Camarillo will highlight the success of his Gold Team California economic development initiative. Elementary, high school and college students will present robotic displays. The event will conclude with a social hour.

Complimentary event parking is limited and only available in the designated parking lot. Once on campus, follow the directional signage to event parking; then follow the walking signage to the event location. Free parking is available at the Camarillo Metrolink Station/Lewis Road parking lot with bus service to and from the campus. The cash-only bus fare is $1.25 each way. Buses arrive and depart from the Camarillo Metrolink Station every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. For exact times, check the schedule by clicking here.

If you are interested in being an AUVSI Channel Islands Chapter event sponsor, please email [email protected] or call 805.816.0778. For additional CI information, contact Merissa Stith, CI events coordinator, at 805.437.8548 or [email protected].

