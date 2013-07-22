CSU Channel Islands Again Named ‘Great College to Work For’

For the fourth consecutive year, CSU Channel Islands has been named a “Great College to Work For” in a survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The recognition, released Monday in The Chronicle’s sixth annual report on The Academic Workplace, ranks CI among the top 97 institutions in the nation for its work environment. The results are based on a survey of more than 44,000 employees at 300 colleges and universities.

“This is a wonderful affirmation of the great culture we’ve created in just over a decade at CSU Channel Islands and of the 750 employees who have built it with their talent, commitment and enthusiasm,” CSU Channel Islands President Richard Rush said. “By staying focused on our mission to serve our students, we are united in a deeply gratifying team effort.”

The Chronicle is regarded as the nation’s most important source of news about colleges and universities. Its annual Great Colleges to Work For survey is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff.

The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback. CI earned top ratings from employees for its compensation and benefits.

“The institutions that the Great Colleges program recognizes provide innovative educational experiences — while also offering their employees outstanding workplace experiences — and we are eager to help readers learn more about them,” said Liz McMillen, The Chronicle’s editor.

To administer the survey and analyze the results, The Chronicle worked with ModernThink LLC, a strategic human capital consulting firm that has conducted numerous “Best Places to Work” programs, surveying hundreds of thousands of employees nationwide.

“It’s easier to be a great workplace during good times, but it’s when times are tough that the commitment to workplace quality really gets tested,” said Richard Boyer, principal and managing partner of ModernThink LLC. “Those institutions that measure up during times of economic hardship reinforce their already strong cultures and put even more distance between them and their peer institutions for whom they compete for talent.”

Click here for more information and to view all the results of the survey.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.