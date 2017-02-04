CSUCI Nursing Program Ranked in State’s Top 25

The nursing program at CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) has been named one of the top 25 nursing programs in California, ranked No. 11 out of 127.

The honors came from RegisteredNursing.Org, an organization that provides information to nurses and nursing students in all 50 states.

“After analyzing nursing programs in California, it became evident that CSUCI not only supports students during their time on campus, but also prepares them for a career beyond CSUCI,” said Brooke Wallace, RegisteredNursing.Org founder and managing editor.

CSUCI’s nursing program was also chosen because of the program’s high student retention rate and the high number of CSUCI nursing graduates who pass the National Council Licensure Examination.

Karen Jensen, chair and professor of nursing credits the program's success to its faculty and the quality of the students, who are carefully selected from a large pool of applicants.

“Out of a pool of 500 applicants, we select 44 for the Camarillo campus and out of 150, we select 22 for the Goleta campus,” Jensen said. “We look at their grade point average in all of the pre-requisite courses and their overall GPA.

"We also look at supplemental criteria, such as if they’ve worked in the healthcare field before or done volunteer hours, or if they’re bilingual,” she said.

Jensen and CSUCI’s nursing faculty look for a combination of academics and experience because the nursing field has become more challenging in the 21st century.

“The work is so much more complex,” she said. “There’s technology, electronic medical records, medication dispensing systems, and the patients tend to be sicker,

"You have to be someone secure with technology and you have to be smart enough to realize when there’s a problem and compassionate enough to make the patient feel comfortable.”

The CSUCI Nursing program was awarded an official badge to show its ranking.

For more information visit http://www.csuci.edu/academics/nursing.htm.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.