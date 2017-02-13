CSUCI President Erika Beck to Give State of University Address

CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) President Erika D. Beck will deliver her first State of the University address at the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce’s annual CI Connection Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Las Posas Country Club, 955 Fairway Dr.

CSUCI’s proposed Mechatronics Engineering program, STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) initiatives and an accelerated pathway for prospective teachers will be among the new developments and accomplishments Beck will share.

The event is hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $55 for non-members. Additionally, businesses or individuals may host a CSUCI student at the luncheon for $35. Students will have a chance to network with area business professionals from 10:30-11:30 a.m.



Chamber members can register online at www.camarillochamber.org, or tickets may be purchased by calling 484-4383.



For more information, visitwww.camarillochamber.org.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.