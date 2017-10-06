CSUCI President’s Concert Will Swing to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the homegrown swing band that played its way to international fame, will light up the night Saturday, Oct. 14, for the CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) President’s Dinner & Concert.

The show is from 7-9 p.m. in Ojai’s Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $250 for VIP tickets. All proceeds benefit CSUCI.

The seven-piece band, which has sold millions of records and played sold-out concerts everywhere from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center, is back in Ventura County to help raise funds for CSUCI’s students.

The band is rooted in Ventura County and four members are from the Ventura/Santa Barbara area.

Together since 1993, the band members named themselves after an autograph from blues legend Albert Collins. Long before BBVD was formed, band leader Scotty Morris of Ventura attended a Collins concert in Texas and asked Collins for an autograph.

“He signed my poster: 'To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy.' I thought it was the greatest name I had ever heard on one of the greatest musical nights of my life,” Morris said. “So when it came time to name this band, I didn't really have a choice. I felt like it was handed down to me.”

To date, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has performed 2,800 live shows, made 10 albums and had its music performed in films and on TV. The band's television appearances range from Dancing with the Stars to Superbowl XXXIII.

CSUCI President Erika D. Beck will honor the family of John S. “Jack” Broome at the event. The Broome family will receive one of CSUCI’s highest honors, the Robert J. Lagomarsino award.

Jack Broome's son, John S. Broome Jr. and his wife, Cheryl have continued Jack’s legacy of supporting the university along with Jack’s daughter, Betsy Grether, who has joined CSUCI’s Foundation Board.

Before the show VIP ticket-holders can enjoy a 4 p.m. cocktail and appetizer reception followed by a four-course dinner beginning at 5 p.m. VIP guests will dine under the oaks overlooking Libbey Bowl.

Seasons Catering will serve braised beef short rib with creamy polenta and swiss chard. Guest choices also include a grilled seasonal white fish with roasted cauliflower and fennel salad, watercress petals, shaved almonds, preserved lemon and almond dressing. The vegetarian dish is a wild mushroom ravioli.

Seasons has also created a specialty drink for the occasion: a prickly pear margarita. Beer and wine is on the menu for VIP guests, courtesy of Westlake Village Inn.



Beck will host the evening with a reminder of the important cause behind the dinner and concert: “The funds raised by the dinner and concert have supported scholarships and new academic programs, giving our students a chance to channel their potential and transform their lives,” she said.



For VIP or general admission tickets, visit https://www.csuci.edu/president/dinner-concert/ or call 437-8916. Tickets are non-refundable. Dress is casual. Event held rain or shine. This is a non-smoking event. No outside food or alcoholic beverages may be brought into the event.



CSUCI thanks the sponsors: Rabobank; Gene Haas Foundation; Sage Publishing; Union Bank; Wells Fargo; Montecito Bank and Trust; Elise and Bill Kearny; Harrison Industries; Pacific Western Bank; TOLD Corporation; Canteen of Coastal California; Cohen Begun & Deck LLP; and Leavens Ranches.

Also, Musick Peeler; Northern Trust; PCL Construction; Airborne Technologies; Ventura County Credit Union; bkm office environments; Booz Allen Hamilton; California Resources Corporation; CBIZ+MHM,LLC; Julie and Doug Kays; Staples Construction; and Ventura Rental Party Center.

Also, Darvik Productions; Jordano’s Inc.; 95.1 KBBY; Pacific Coast Business Times; Seasons Catering; Sysco; V3 and Westlake Village Inn/Stonehaus.



— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.