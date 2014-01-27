Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:55 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Spanish Professor Elected Administrator of ATA Educators Division

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | January 27, 2014 | 11:37 a.m.

Antonio Jiménez Jiménez, associate professor of Spanish at CSU Channel Islands, has been named administrator of the American Translators Association’s Educators Division.

Antonio Jiménez Jiménez
Antonio Jiménez Jiménez

Based in Alexandria, Va., the ATA is the nation’s largest professional organization for translators and interpreters, with nearly 11,000 members in more than 95 countries.

“I feel very excited and honored to represent professors, trainers and educators of translation and interpreting in the U.S.,” Jiménez said. “Ultimately, I am hoping to create a solid network of professionals that can help each other to become better instructors.”

The newly formed ATA Educators Division resulted directly from Jiménez’s efforts to establish it.

“When I see there is a need for something, I just go for it,” he said. “I submitted a proposal to start this new division because there was no association in the U.S. that would connect translation and interpreting educators with the objective of sharing experiences, materials and best teaching practices from a practical perspective.”

After reviewing his proposal, the ATA’s Board of Directors appointed Jiménez to lead the new division.

His initial goals include developing a website, blog and other media platforms enabling ATA educators to exchange knowledge, resources and professional experience.

Jiménez is well-acquainted with building new platforms. After joining the CI faculty in 2003, he played a key role in creating the new university’s Spanish program, Certificate in Spanish Translation, global studies minor and major, and several study abroad programs. As director of the Center for International Affairs, he leads CI’s efforts to internationalize the students’ educational experience, promoting study abroad opportunities in more than 20 countries.

One of only two ATA-Certified English-to-Spanish translators in Ventura County, Jiménez holds a Ph.D. in Spanish applied linguistics from Penn State University, as well as a bachelor of arts degree in translation and interpretation from the University of Málaga in Spain.

Translation and interpretation is a fast-growing field, with career opportunities projected to surge by 42 percent between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. CI is at the forefront meeting that demand. Its Certificate in Spanish Translation program prepares students to work as professional translators, able to translate general, specialized and literary texts from English to Spanish and vice-versa.  The University hopes to expand the program to meet other important needs in the community, such as medical and community interpreting.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 