CSUCI Student Exhibits Explore Varied Cultural Art Forms

Hybrid humans, an evolving Ventura Avenue and cultural fusion among works on display

Aboriginal-inspired dot painting is part of student exhibit.
Aboriginal-inspired dot painting is part of student exhibit. (CSU Channel Islands)
By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 6, 2017 | 12:01 p.m.

Three new exhibits celebrating undergraduate and recently graduated art students are on display in Napa Hall at CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) through Oct. 25.

A reception for Fusion, Creatures Unveiled and Mi casa es su casa, a room-sized work by graphic artist Hugo Castillo, will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 in the gallery. The public is invited.

True to its title, Fusion is a collection of student work from art lecturer Aurora Valentine’s class, called Understanding Art Processes. Fusion is on display in the CI Palm temporary gallery.

Works in the show were created by students investigating different cultural art forms. Included are personal art expressions created in the Mexican woodcut tradition or relief block prints; re-imagined record albums; Aboriginal-inspired dot paintings and drawings inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

Castillo, a graphic artist and 2017 studio art graduate, created an abstract piece for Grad Wall 1 comprised of numerous 8½-by-11-inch pieces of paper that he tiled together.

“It’s an energetic, dynamic abstract that stretches from one side of the room to the other,” Castillo said. “The concept behind the installation is to capture the essence of my community as well as its history with an intertwined composition made of textures, typography and pictorial elements.”

Castillo’s muse is Ventura Avenue, where he grew up. In his work, he is reflecting the shifts he has seen along the stretch of street called The Avenue, a diverse, historic and constantly evolving part of the west side of Ventura.

“I’m documenting my community and these places that are personal to me,” he said. “These places are changing. The faces are changing. People are starting to invest in the area.”

On Grad Wall 2 is Creatures Unveiled, a series of surrealist oil paintings by 2017 studio art graduate Emily Pinneri. The pieces are part of a broader collection titled Human Nature in which Pinneri depicts female figures with animal heads.

“The tone for each painting is inspired by the unique personalities of my friends,” she said. “The animals I choose embody the personality of each individual.”

The shows run alongside The Latino Museum of History, Art and Culture (1995-2000) Revisited, Napa Gallery show that began in September and runs through Nov. 17.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.

 
