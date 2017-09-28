CSUCI to Accept Fall 2018 Applications Starting Oct. 1

Beginning Oct. 1, all 23 California State University (CSU) campuses, including CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) will be accepting applications for fall 2018. This is the first time all prospective students will apply online at the CSU’s new application portal.

Cal State Apply. Transfer students used it earlier this year, but this is the first time it is open for all incoming freshman, transfer, graduate and international students wishing to attend a Cal State University.

The new, streamlined, user-friendly portal is open during the two-month priority application period, which closes on Nov. 30.

“Cal State Apply has been designed to improve and simplify the process for the more than 850,000 applications that are submitted online to a CSU campus every year,” said Eric Forbes, CSU's assistant vice chancellor for Student Academic Affairs/Student Academic Support.

“Students are encouraged to research and apply to more than one campus, especially if applying to impacted campuses, to increase their likelihood of admission and to apply early during the priority application period,” he said.

“CSUCI continues to be a non-impacted campus, so all students who meet the minimum CSU eligibility requirements will qualify for admissions,” said Ginger Reyes, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs and director of Admissions & Records.

Every year, CSUCI has a record number of students apply for the fall term. This year, CSUCI will receive freshmen applications for its new bachelor of science degree in mechatronics engineering.

“Our campus is strategically located on the so-called 101 Tech Corridor, sharing the neighborhood with companies such as Amgen, Haas, Teledyne Technologies, HRL Laboratories and many others, not to mention Naval Base Ventura County’s Point Mugu and Port Hueneme bases,” said Michael Soltys, professor and chair of the Computer Science program.

“There is a great need and demand for engineers in the community and local industries,” he said.

In addition to allowing one submission to serve the application needs of multiple CSU campuses, Cal State Apply also:

Incorporates the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) application, eliminating the need to file a separate EOP application.

Automatically calculates the overall GPA for first-time freshman applicants.

Shares ACT and SAT test scores with all CSU campuses to which an applicant applies.

Students who apply during the priority application period will receive admission decisions beginning in February, Reyes said.

For more information regarding CSUCI’s admission process, visit www.csuci.edu/admissions.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.