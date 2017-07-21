Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

CSUCI to Welcome First Mechatronics Engineering Majors in Fall 2018

By Nancy C. Gill for California State University Channel Islands | July 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

CSU Channel Islands will launch its mechatronics engineering program in fall 2018. The program will accept 24 students then and increase that number by 24 each year until the total of mechatronics majors admitted each year is just under 100.

With about 300 engineering jobs available in Ventura County each year, university administrators, faculty, lawmakers and the community saw the need for qualified engineers and began working toward adding the major at CSUCI years ago.

“We are all delighted to move from the planning to the implementation stage,” said Michael Soltys, professor and chair of the computer science program.

“We feel like the community has trusted us with this initiative, and we want to mount a superb program,” he said.

The program comes to the university during newly invested President Erika Beck’s tenure. Once the engineering major is launched, CSUCI will be one of fewer than a dozen universities in the nation that offers a mechatronics degree.

“We are so enthusiastic about the addition of mechatronics at CSUCI,” Beck said. “This new engineering major is an example of the deep and wide-ranging skill set that will prepare our graduates for a 21st century job market.

"We have a talented faculty, state-of-the-art laboratories and an excellent curriculum ready for our first cohort of engineering majors,” she said.

Mechatronics is a growing area of engineering that includes aspects of control theory, computer science, electronics and mechanics.

Plans are in the works to apply for accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), a nonprofit, non-governmental agency for programs in applied science, computing, engineering technology and related fields.

ABET accreditation provides assurance that a college or university program meets the quality standards of the profession each graduate intends to enter.

“We have a strong offering in computer science, mathematics and physics, and with some effort we could have a program meeting the requirements for an ABET accreditation,” Soltys said.

CSUCI plans to seek ABET accreditation within four to five years.

The long-term advantages to pursuing a degree in mechatronics are many. Those who graduate with a degree in mechatronics can expect great career mobility because of the expertise they will have in a variety of engineering skills.

Salaries for these graduates are also promising. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows median annual wages for all specialized engineers that are not categorized was $92,680 as of May 2013.

The middle 50 percent of these professionals earned $68,610-$117,930 annually.

The demand for engineers is high along what’s known as the 101 Tech Corridor, which includes companies like Amgen, Haas Automation, Teledyne Technologies, and HRL Laboratories.

Plus, there is an ongoing need for Naval Base Ventura County at the Point Mugu and Port Hueneme facilities.

CSUCI is one of three CSUs to offer the mechatronics degree, along with CSU Chico and CSU San Luis Obispo.

— Nancy C. Gill for California State University Channel Islands.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 