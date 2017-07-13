Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:55 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

CSUCI Honored for Online Learning Innovation

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | July 13, 2017 | 9:30 a.m.

CSU Channel Islands has won a New Media Consortium (NMC) Center of Excellence Award. CSUCI was one of two universities that were awarded the honor out of 14 finalists from around the world.

The award recognizes NMC member institutions with an exceptional record of integrating technology with learning or creative expression.
 
“The New Media Consortium’s Center of Excellence Award is the highest honor bestowed by the NMC,” said Eden Dahlstrom, NMC executive director.

“We are highly selective when we bestow this award and we don’t give out the CoE award every year. CSUCI’s untethered faculty development stood out as an exemplar of an innovative approach to building faculty digital literacy,” Dahlstrom said.

“CSU Channel Islands may be new, and our team may be small, but the work we are doing to support faculty creating new ways to teach and learn has an impact far beyond the boundaries of our campus,” said Michael Berman, CSUCI vice president/Technology & Innovation.

“We are honored and thrilled that NMC has recognized this impact by naming us a Center of Excellence,” he said.

Jill Leafstedt, CSUCI executive director/Teaching & Learning Innovation, said the school has taken an “untethered” approach when working with faculty members to integrate more technology into the classroom and build digital literacy across the campus.

Untethered means faculty members can access new information about digital classroom innovations at any time, at their convenience, rather than going to a conventional workshop.

Also, the digital techniques developed by CSUCI’s Teaching & Learning Innovation are scalable, which has led to multiple campuses in the U.S. and worldwide adopting and adapting CSUCI’s innovations.

Digital teaching techniques are also humanized to assure students develop deep human connections with their instructors and with each other, a factor shown to improve student success.

“We’ve been working really hard to move CSUCI forward,” Leafstedt said. “To be recognized internationally for our work is really powerful.’

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 