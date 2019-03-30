CSUCI’s Annual Autism Awareness Event Focuses on Understanding

It’s not a defect, it’s diversity. That’s the point Angeles Castillo, a CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) history major, plans to make in her presentation at the Eighth Annual Light It Up Blue Autism Awareness, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.

The event will be held in front of John Spoor Broome Library on campus.

When it comes to autism, Castillo, 20, who learned she was on the autism spectrum when she was in middle school, hopes people can move beyond awareness to acceptance.

“I guess people used to see autism as something that needs to be cured and some horrible calamity that has befallen the kids,” she said. “It’s like, you know how some people wear glasses and other people don’t and everybody’s just fine with that?

"That’s what it should be like for people who have different abilities.”

The evening will begin with informational booths featuring community resources on autism. At 7 p.m., two student speakers and faculty representatives will take the podium.

Just before 8 p.m., participants will be asked to hold up their blue tea lights as the Broome Library and Bell Tower are lit up blue in honor of United Nations World Autism Awareness Day.

The goal around the world on April 2 is to shine a blue light on communities throughout the world to raise awareness and take action for autism.

Iconic landmarks worldwide will be lit in blue, including Niagara Falls in Canada; New York’s Empire State Building; Cristo Redentor in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Osaka Castle, Japan; Nelson Mandela Bridge, South Africa; and the Great Pyramids in Egypt.

Organizer Valeri Cirino-Paez, CSUCI associate director of Disability Accommodations & Support Services, makes it a point to have a student speaker with autism speak every year because she believes it’s important to hear from those who live with autism.

“We’re modeling the way with events like this,” Cirino-Paez said. “We do have to go beyond awareness and move into action, with employment for example. Each conversation, each action, each event contributes to a cultural shift.”

Castillo, who is from Oxnard and wants to be a history teacher, plans to discuss her struggles and her successes (good grades being one of them), and tackle stereotypes.

“One stereotype is that autism is a boys-only thing,” she said. “Girls are on the spectrum, too, and they get misdiagnosed all the time. For a while in middle school, I thought I was crazy or bipolar.

"I just felt like I didn’t belong. I was lonely and bullied relentlessly.”



Tiina Itkonen, a professor of education and political science, will talk about how educators can better serve students with autism.

In 2018, the Autism Society of Ventura County named Itkonen the Educator of the Year (secondary) for her work with individuals with disabilities and education throughout her career.

She was nominated by one of her students at CSUCI, Samuel Capozzi, a non-speaking honors society student living with autism, who used his keyboard to communicate.

“As educators, to teach individuals with autism, we need to understand that there are multiple learning styles and, in many ways, we are on the cutting edge of addressing this in terms of our resources at CSUCI,” Itkonen said.

“Students with autism have invisible disabilities," she said. "We need to continue to pursue different ways to teach students with all of these diverse learning styles.”

Itkonen stressed that the first step is turning away from stereotypes. Quoting Capozzi, Itkonen said: “If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism.”

For more information, visit www.csuci.edu/dass/liub.htm.

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.