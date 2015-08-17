Cuesta Fire Swells To 2,000 Acres, Threatens 340 Structures

Advice

Containment remains at 10% as firefighters battle to keep flames from town of Santa Margarita

The Cuesta Fire in San Luis Obispo County swelled in size to 2,000 acres by Tuesday morning, as firefighters battled through the night to keep flames from reaching the town of Santa Margarita.

The blaze got to within a quarter mile of Santa Margarita, where parts of the community had been evacuated, according to Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Some 340 structures were reported threatened.

Additional crews and aircraft continued to pour in to help fight the fire, which jumped over containment lines on the east side of the blaze burning above Highway 101 at the Cuesta Grade.

Evacuations were ordered for Highway 58 south of Santa Margarita, and all of Miller Flat area. An evacuation center was set up at Santa Rosa Academy, 8655 Santa Rosa Road in Atascadero.

The afternoon growth came after crews reported making progress overnight containing the fire that was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday.

"Crews are continuing fire line construction in very steep and rugged terrain with drought-stricken vegetation," Cal Fire officials said.

On Monday morning, the fire was reported at 100 acres with 10 percent containment. But unfavorable winds Monday afternoon caused it to grow rapidly, and containment to drop to 5 percent for a few hours.

Cal Fire officials said the same vehicle sparked three fires Sunday, starting with the Grade Fire on the Nojoqui Summit south of Buellton in Santa Barbara County, the Cuesta Fire (also originally dubbed the Grade Fire) and the Cholame Fire on Highway 41 at Cottonwood Pass.

Investigators on Sunday said a chain dragging behind a vehicle created sparks that ignited the dry vegetation at the three different incidents.

The incident commander for the Cuesta Fire said Monday’s priorities included keeping the flames out of the Santa Lucia Wilderness in addition to protecting power lines and communication towers to avoid widespread outages like those seen during the destructive Highway 41 Fire in 1994.

Firefighters try to keep flames away from special wilderness areas because federal rules call for minimal-impact firefighting efforts, making extinguishing a blaze more difficult.

The force battling the blaze grew to more than 700 as of Tuesday morning, with more personnel on the way.

In addition to fighting the flames on the ground, multiple aircraft were involved in the aggressive attack, including a behemoth DC-10.

Highway 101 remained open Monday, although lane closures were in place, and drivers were advised to be aware of firefighting equipment in the area.

Other road closures include East Cuesta Road from Highway101, West Cuesta Road from Highway 101, and TV Tower Road.

By Monday night, the firefighting effort fell under a unified command of Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

