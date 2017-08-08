Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Tapas on Tap for Carpinteria Chamber’s Culinary Crawl

By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | August 8, 2017 | 10:56 a.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will present its first annual Culinary Crawl ... a Taste of Carpinteria, feature tapas from 13 local restaurants, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Tickets are on sale now for $40 and include a commemorative chef’s apron. Among restaurants providing samples of their signature dishes are:

Siam Elephant, The Food Liaison, Phoevermore, The Nugget, Uncle Chen Restaurant, Giovanni’s Pizzeria, Reynaldo’s Bakery, Nutbelly Pizzeria & Deli, Rincon Brewery, and Senor Frogs/Alegria Tap Room.

The Wrap Party at the Carpinteria Arts Center will feature desserts and drinks by Chocolats du CaliBressan, Rincon Events & Zoo Catering, and Island Brewing Co.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique business friendly event to Carpinteria, designed to boost our restaurant’s customer base and multiply sales by increasing their visibility with new customers, loyal patrons, and playful tourists,” said Joyce Donaldson, chamber president/CEO.

“The Culinary Crawl ... a Taste of Carpinteria will serve as an economic stimulator to our local economy, providing a funfilled dining experience while strengthening and promoting the business community as a whole,” Donaldson said.

“Imagine 150-plus patrons hiking down the sidewalks of Carpinteria Avenue to Linden Avenue wearing embossed chef’s aprons. What a festive sight this will be, creating much buzz and vibrancy in downtown Carpinteria,” she said.

This event is made possible by the following sponsors:

Full Plate Sponsors —Meister & Nunes, PC, Mission Linen, Latitude 34 Technologies.

Fancy Fork Sponsors — American Legacy Solutions-Kathy Ornelas, Amerivant Web Studio, Carpinteria Arts Center, Santa Barbara County 1st Dist. Supervisor Das Williams, Kelly Services, Rabobank N.A., Shepard Place Shops, Union Bank.

Tickets priced at $40 include one Culinary Crawl ticket, a glass of bubbly, keepsake apron.

Party Pac $500 includes 14 Culinary Crawl tickets, glasses of bubbly, keepsake aprons.

For advance ticket purchase, call 684-5479 or email [email protected]

 

