Cullen Barber Leads Cate Volleyball to Sweep Over Fillmore

Cate found the energy to win its third boys volleyball match of the week, beating Fillmore in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22.
Cullen Barber led the attak with 11 kills and 18 digs.
"The positive energy and desire was infectious as all the players worked together, even with a lineup switch in third set, to achieve a team hitting average of .333 with 39 kills, 7 service aces and 56 combined digs," said coach K.C. Collins.
The Rams play a showdown match with Bishop Diego on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cate.