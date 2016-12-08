Cullen Barber Untouchable as Cate Shuts Out Thacher

Boys Soccer

The Cate boys soccer team earned their second win of the young season by taking down Thacher, 1-0.

Keeper Cullen Barber recorded seven saves, holding Thacher scoreless in the tight matchup.

The Rams found the net in the 35th minute on a perfectly placed penalty kick by Christian Herman after freshman Buba Fofanah got fouled in the box.

The second half was back-and-forth, with both teams seeing legitimate scoring chances. Both squads saw second half shots ricochet off the post.

With the victory, the Rams improve to 2-0-1 on the season, and next take on Laguna Blanca this Saturday.

