Cullen Barber Untouchable as Cate Shuts Out Thacher

The Cate boys soccer team earned their second win of the young season by taking down Thacher, 1-0.
Keeper Cullen Barber recorded seven saves, holding Thacher scoreless in the tight matchup.
The Rams found the net in the 35th minute on a perfectly placed penalty kick by Christian Herman after freshman Buba Fofanah got fouled in the box.
The second half was back-and-forth, with both teams seeing legitimate scoring chances. Both squads saw second half shots ricochet off the post.
With the victory, the Rams improve to 2-0-1 on the season, and next take on Laguna Blanca this Saturday.
