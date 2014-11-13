Culture Club Cancels Upcoming Concert at Chumash Casino Resort

Culture Club, featuring pop icon Boy George, announced Thursday that they are canceling their North American tour, which included a performance at Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Nov. 20.

The band’s publicist has released the following statement:

“It is with great regret that the members of Culture Club have announced the cancellation of the tour in North America scheduled for November 2014.

“It became necessary to do so this week after a top throat specialist discovered a polyp in George’s throat. The specialist advised him that he cannot sing under his condition as it may necessitate an operation. George and the band are devastated by this news, and so it is with much regret that the tour is canceled until further notice.”

All tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded to the card on file within five to seven business days. For any refunds on cash transactions, please visit the Club Chumash desk. If you paid cash for tickets, please return to Chumash Casino Resort to collect your refund.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.