‘Cunning Little Vixen’ an Operatic Walk in Woods for Whole Family

Superstar soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian will headline Opera Santa Barbara’s new production of Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Though often identified with 20th century musical nationalism, Janáček frequently invoked rural life in his native Moravia in his many operas.

His inspiration for The Cunning Little Vixen, composed between 1921 and 1923, was an illustrated newspaper series about a wily fox cub who escapes capture and returns to the woods to raise a family.

Filled with an array of fanciful animal characters, Janáček’s opera is a humorous and tender allegory about nature, humanity and the cycle of life.

Opera Santa Barbara’s production will feature children of the Santa Barbara Youth Opera performing as fox cubs and other wild creatures.

“Janáček’s post-romantic score is characterized by lush orchestral colors. It sounds a lot like Richard Strauss and Debussy, but also incorporates folk song, which is a hallmark of Janáček’s style,” said Opera Santa Barbara Artistic Director Kostis Protopapas, who will conduct.

“This is a great production for the whole family, with an enchanted forest setting and costuming that blurs the lines between human and animals. We are extremely fortunate to have Isabel Bayrakdarian, who has sung this role with the New York Philharmonic and recorded it on DVD,” Protopapas said.

Bayrakdarian, a faculty member at UCSB, has been hailed as an “electrifying” performer by The New York Times. She will perform as Vixen Sharp Ears in The Cunning Little Vixen.

Her recording catalog includes featured vocalist on the Grammy-award winning soundtrack of the film The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Among other honors, she has received four consecutive Juno Awards (Canada’s Grammy equivalent) for Best Classical Album.

Baritone David Kravitz, who will portray the Forester, has appeared with Washington National Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Rounding out the cast are mezzo-soprano Lauren McNeese, making her company debut as Fox Goldenstripe; tenor and UCSB Santa faculty member Benjamin Brecher as the Schoolmaster; and bass-baritone E. Scott Levin as the Priest.

Complete artist biographies are at www.operasb.org.

Directed by Crystal Manich and designed by Francois-Pierre Couture, the new production will be performed in English with English surtitles.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $204. They are available at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222.

Adults accompanied by children ages 12 and under will receive a 10 percent discount on tickets; their children will be admitted for $14.

Participants in the Family Opera Adventure program will receive a special Introduction to Opera package, including facts about foxes and insight about the production. For additional information, visit www.operasb.org or call 898-3890.

Opera Santa Barbara’s production of The Cunning Little Vixen is supported by the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation, the Mithun Family Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Towbes Foundation.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.