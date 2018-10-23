Tuesday, October 23 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Cunningham Endorsed by Local Plumbers, Pipefitters, Welders Union

By Jordan Cunningham | October 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has received the endorsement of UA Local 114, the trade union that represents plumbers, pipefitters and welders in Santa Barbara County.

“When Jordan ran for office, he promised to promote and focus on the building trades” said UA Local 114 business manager Michael Lopez.

“He has kept that promise and more. His work in the Assembly to prioritize Career Technical Training (CTE) as a positive step toward pre-apprenticeship training proves Jordan can bring results,” Lopez said.

“It is great seeing a representative who truly appreciates the role our members play in the workforce,” he said.

Cunningham was first elected to the Assembly in 2016. Since then, he has focused on combating human trafficking and fighting to grow career technical education (CTE).

He has had multiple bills signed into law that protect public safety and increase victims' rights in human trafficking cases.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the UC Berkeley.

Before serving in the Assembly, Cunningham worked as an attorney in private practice, as a federal law clerk, and an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

He later returned home to become a deputy district attorney in the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. He now represents individuals, families, and local businesses as the owner and founder of Cunningham Law Group.

Cunningham represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including the cities of Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Lompoc, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

Cunningham lives in San Luis Obispo County with his wife Shauna and their four children.

For more, visit www.JordanCunningham.org.

— Jordan Cunningham.
 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 