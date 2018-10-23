Cunningham Endorsed by Local Plumbers, Pipefitters, Welders Union

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has received the endorsement of UA Local 114, the trade union that represents plumbers, pipefitters and welders in Santa Barbara County.

“When Jordan ran for office, he promised to promote and focus on the building trades” said UA Local 114 business manager Michael Lopez.

“He has kept that promise and more. His work in the Assembly to prioritize Career Technical Training (CTE) as a positive step toward pre-apprenticeship training proves Jordan can bring results,” Lopez said.

“It is great seeing a representative who truly appreciates the role our members play in the workforce,” he said.

Cunningham was first elected to the Assembly in 2016. Since then, he has focused on combating human trafficking and fighting to grow career technical education (CTE).

He has had multiple bills signed into law that protect public safety and increase victims' rights in human trafficking cases.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the UC Berkeley.

Before serving in the Assembly, Cunningham worked as an attorney in private practice, as a federal law clerk, and an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

He later returned home to become a deputy district attorney in the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. He now represents individuals, families, and local businesses as the owner and founder of Cunningham Law Group.

Cunningham represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including the cities of Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Lompoc, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

Cunningham lives in San Luis Obispo County with his wife Shauna and their four children.

For more, visit www.JordanCunningham.org.

— Jordan Cunningham.

