Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:01 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Cunningham to Retire from UCSB Helm

After 13 years at top, athletics director stepping down from Gauchos program this summer.

By Bill Mahoney | January 8, 2008 | 7:11 p.m.

UCSB Athletic Director Gary Cunningham, the head Gaucho since 1995, announced Tuesday that he will retire this summer.{mosimage}

“I am proud of what we have accomplished in my twelve and a half years,” Cunningham said. “The accomplishments were not a one-person effort. Everyone has contributed and I am grateful to all of the staff, coaches and student-athletes. As a department we have achieved a great deal without compromising our student-athletes.”

Cunningham has indeed had success during his tenure.

UCSB has won six of the last seven Big West Conference Commissioner’s Cups, representing the league’s all-sports champion; numerous teams and individuals have advanced to NCAA postseason play; and the 2006 Gauchos soccer team won the school’s second Division I national championship. Cunningham also hired some of UCSB’s most successful coaches, including men’s tennis coach Marty Davis, former softball coach Kristy Schroeder, men’s soccer coach Tim Vom Steeg,  women’s soccer coach Paul Stumpf, men’s water polo coach Wolf Wigo  and men’s basketball coach Bob Williams.

Gauchos student-athletes have had unparalleled academic success during that time. In the most recent NCAA tracking period, UCSB student-athletes achieved a graduation rate of nearly 80 percent, the highest among Big West schools.

In addition, in 2000, Cunningham oversaw the passage of a student-fee referendum that resulted in the construction of a new facility devoted exclusively to intercollegiate athletics. The complex opened in 2005 and houses the offices of all coaches and administrators as well as a weight room, training room, student-athlete service center, auditorium and classroom. Cunningham also oversaw significant improvements to the Thunderdome, Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, Harder Stadium and Campus Softball Diamond.

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang had high praise for the man he hired in 1995.

“With his tremendous legacy and stature, he will continue to make important contributions to the promotion of athletics and our understanding of their impact on society," Yang said.

Cunningham arrived at UCSB after successful stints as athletics director at Fresno State, Wyoming and Western Oregon State College. Prior to that, he spent two years as the men’s basketball coach at UCLA, where he played basketball for legendary coach John Wooden and later assisted him on the Bruins’ bench for 10 years.

Yang said an advisory committee would be formed and a national search would be undertaken for Cunningham’s replacement.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 