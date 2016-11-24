Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:02 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Curator’s Choice Lecture: Malcolm Warner

By Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art | November 24, 2016 | 9:34 a.m.

Malcolm Warner, art historian and executive director of the Laguna Art Museum will discuss the main tendencies in British art during the reign of Queen Victoria, from the Pre-Raphaelites to the Aesthetic Movement in a lecture from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Mary Craig Auditorium, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

In some ways, the 20th-century movement featured in the British art from Whistler to World War II exhibition was a reaction against the 19th-century past. As well as relating Victorian art to its own time, Warner will describe how it appeared, in retrospect, to the Modernists.

The event is free to SBMA members, $10 for non-members and $6 for senior non-members. Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.

Warner joined Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach as executive director in January 2012. Previously, he was deputy director at the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas; senior curator of paintings and sculpture at the Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, Conn.; and curator of European Art at the San Diego Museum of Art.
 
He pursued undergraduate and graduate studies at the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London and received his doctorate from the Courtauld in 1985. His doctoral dissertation was on the British Pre-Raphaelite painter John Everett Millais. He remains the leading authority on Millais.
 
— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 