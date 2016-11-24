Curator’s Choice Lecture: Malcolm Warner

Malcolm Warner, art historian and executive director of the Laguna Art Museum will discuss the main tendencies in British art during the reign of Queen Victoria, from the Pre-Raphaelites to the Aesthetic Movement in a lecture from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Mary Craig Auditorium, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

In some ways, the 20th-century movement featured in the British art from Whistler to World War II exhibition was a reaction against the 19th-century past. As well as relating Victorian art to its own time, Warner will describe how it appeared, in retrospect, to the Modernists.

The event is free to SBMA members, $10 for non-members and $6 for senior non-members. Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.



Warner joined Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach as executive director in January 2012. Previously, he was deputy director at the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas; senior curator of paintings and sculpture at the Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, Conn.; and curator of European Art at the San Diego Museum of Art.



He pursued undergraduate and graduate studies at the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London and received his doctorate from the Courtauld in 1985. His doctoral dissertation was on the British Pre-Raphaelite painter John Everett Millais. He remains the leading authority on Millais.



— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.