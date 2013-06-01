CureSearch Walk for Childhood Cancer to be Held This Morning at Chase Palm Park

Please join the second annual CureSearch Walk on June 1 as we celebrate and honor children from the Santa Barbara area who have been affected by children’s cancer. This very special day will include music, food and fun activities for the entire family!

Please encourage your friends and family to join us as we fight to make treatment possible and a cure probable for the 36 children diagnosed with cancer daily. The CureSearch Walk celebrates and honors children whose lives have been affected by childhood cancer, while raising funds for lifesaving research that is happening right here in your community at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

You can help us by encouraging your friends, family, co-workers and community to champion our cause. Register today and support children’s cancer research!

Registration and check in is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. The opening ceremony and walk begin at 9 a.m.

— Samantha Kate represents the CureSearch Walk.