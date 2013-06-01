Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

CureSearch Walk for Childhood Cancer to be Held This Morning at Chase Palm Park

By Samantha Kate for the CureSearch Walk | June 1, 2013 | 12:57 a.m.

Please join the second annual CureSearch Walk on June 1 as we celebrate and honor children from the Santa Barbara area who have been affected by children’s cancer. This very special day will include music, food and fun activities for the entire family!

Please encourage your friends and family to join us as we fight to make treatment possible and a cure probable for the 36 children diagnosed with cancer daily. The CureSearch Walk celebrates and honors children whose lives have been affected by childhood cancer, while raising funds for lifesaving research that is happening right here in your community at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

You can help us by encouraging your friends, family, co-workers and community to champion our cause. Register today and support children’s cancer research!

Registration and check in is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. The opening ceremony and walk begin at 9 a.m.

— Samantha Kate represents the CureSearch Walk.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 