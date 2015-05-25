Curious Cup Bookstore Hosting Book Signing with Children’s Author Lee Wardlaw

Award-winning children’s book author Lee Wardlaw will read from and autograph copies of her newest book for preschoolers, Won Ton and Chopsticks: A Cat and Dog Tale Told in Haiku, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Curious Cup Bookstore, 3817½ Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

The event is free.

Won Ton has a happy life with his boy, until …

Ears perk. Fur prickles.

Belly low, I creep … peek … FREEZE!

My eyes full of Doom.

A new puppy arrives, and nothing will be the same. Told entirely in haiku and with plenty of catitude, the story of how Won Ton faces down the enemy is a fresh and funny twist on a familiar rivalry.

June is National Adopt-a-Cat Month, and to celebrate, Wardlaw will be reading and signing copies of her newest book. There will also be face painting (kitty faces!), paw print balloons, cat cupcakes, a raffle, free catnip mousies, cat chopsticks, bookmarks and more.

Fifteen percent of the book's proceeds will go to ResQcats, a nonprofit sanctuary dedicated to the rescue, care and adoption of abandoned cats and kittens.

Please tell a friend and join the fun! All ages welcome.

— Kiona Gross represents Curious Cup Bookstore.