Curt Cruthirds Named Retail Market Manager for Rabobank’s South Coast Division

Rabobank N.A. has named Curt Cruthirds vice president and retail market manager of its South Coast Division.

He oversees six branches in the area, from Carpinteria to Goleta.

Cruthirds began his banking career in 1981 as a loan officer for Mid-State Bank.

He serves on the Board of Trustees for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and sits on several committees within that organization. His past affiliations include the Lions Club, the Santa Barbara Kiwanis Club, United Way and more.

Outside of work, he enjoys running, biking and college football.

— Jacqueline Guzman is a corporate communications officer for Rabobank N.A.