Business

Curt Davis Promoted to Executive VP for Community Bank of Santa Maria

By D.C. Carter for Community Bank of Santa Maria | April 1, 2014 | 9:08 a.m.

Curt Davis

Jim Glines, chief executive officer of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has announced that Curt Davis, a veteran with more than 34 years of community banking, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief credit officer.

Davis joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria in 2003 as a commercial lender. He was then promoted to senior vice president in 2006 and executive vice president/loan administrator in 2011.

“We continue to be grateful to have someone of Curt’s character, experience and integrity with our bank," Glines said. "Curt is a good fit with our ‘Santa Maria-Style Banking’ way of doing business.”

Davis graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond with a bachelor’s degree in management and marketing. He then graduated from the Oklahoma University Commercial Lending School in Norman, Okla.

“I enjoy building relationships and helping our customers with their banking needs," Davis said. "It is also a privilege to work for a bank that truly instills customer service philosophies that sets us a part.”

The Community Bank of Santa Maria is the only bank headquartered in Santa Maria. The bank opened in March 2001 and between the three local branches, Community Bank of Santa Maria employs a staff of 47 — many of whom are Santa Marians.

The staff invites the community to stop in to meet the pioneering team and to experience, first hand, their famous “Santa Maria-Style Banking.

— D.C. Carter represents Community Bank of Santa Maria.

