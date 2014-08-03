Curtain to Fall for Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre as Guest Ranch Shifts Direction

Ranch owners opt to not renew lease for theater, which will hold its final performance in October

The Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre at the Circle Bar B Guest Ranch will close at the end of October.

A representative of Circle Bar B Ranch told Noozhawk that the Guest Ranch wants to go in a different direction.

"Back in the ’70s the theater really saved us, but the theater has really run its course," said Henry Tammietti, a manager of the ranch and partner with one of the ranch owners, Cathy Brown. "We’re going in another direction."

Tammietti said the ranch would focus more on weddings, family reunions, barbecues and company functions.

Two shows remain this season: Enchanted April runs through Sept. 7. Boeing Boeing, with performances by many Circle Bar B veteran actors, opens Sept. 19 and runs through Oct. 26.

"We hope that everyone will join us for these last two shows so that Susie and I can properly say goodbye to all our amazing supporters," David Couch, one of the show’s producers, said in a news release.

Added producer Susie Couch: “We are so excited that our final two shows will be so memorable."

In the statement, the Couches said they were informed in late May that the theater’s lease would not be renewed.

"The Circle Bar B Dinner Theatre and its cozy theater have been home to community players and patrons from Orange County to the Bay Area," the release states. "The Couches have been performers and directors of the shows of the Circle Bar B Dinner Theater for 24 years and producers of the shows for the past 11 years."

