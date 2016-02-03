Curtain Rises on 31st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

U.S. premiere of The Little Prince kicks off 11 days of cinema excitement

Roll out the red carpet, fire up the spotlights, cue the music and raise the curtain.

The 31st edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival got under way Wednesday night, kicking off an 11-day, star-studded celebration of cinema.

Eager crowds flocked to the Arlington Theatre downtown for the U.S. premiere of The Little Prince, a classic tale directed by Mark Osborne and featuring the voices of actors Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Paul Rudd, Ricky Gervais, James Franco and more.

After the film, cinema lovers converged on the Paseo Nuevo shopping center, which had been transformed into a film-themed gala filled with food and drink, dancing, and live entertainment.

While tributes to some of Hollywood's biggest performers are on tap in the coming days, the real stars are the dozens of films that will be shown at venues throughout the city.

The array of film screenings and debuts represents 60-plus countries, 52 world premieres and 53 U.S. premieres.

For a complete list of film screenings, click here.

Thursday night will feature Johnny Depp hitting the red carpet to receive the esteemed Maltin Modern Master Award at the Arlington Theatre, where all stars will be honored.

On Friday, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams will receive the American Riviera Award for their work in the highly-acclaimed film Spotlight. (Mark Ruffalo was also to attend, but was a last-minute cancelation.)

The following night the 2016 Virtuosos Award will go to several emerging film artists, including Elizabeth Banks (Love & Mercy), Joel Edgerton (Black Mass), Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, Youth), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) and Géza Röhrig (Son of Saul).

On Sunday, Terrance Malick’s Knight of Cups will have its U.S. Premiere at the Arlington Theatre as the festival’s centerpiece film starring Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett and others.

Actors Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan will receive the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award, moderated by Pete Hammond, on Monday, Feb. 8.

On Tuesday, the Montecito Award will go to Sylvester Stallone, the Rocky icon recognized for his work in Creed. Carl Weathers, who famously portrayed Heavyweight Champion Apollo Creed in the original Rocky films, will present the honors.

The Outstanding Director of the Year Award will be handed out Thursday, Feb. 11 to five directors, including Lenny Abrahamson (Room), Alejandro G. Iñárritu (The Revenant), Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Adam McKay (The Big Short) and George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Actor Cate Blanchett will present the Cinema Vanguard Award — the festival’s final award — to Rooney Mara on Friday, Feb. 12.

Several panel discussions will take place throughout the festival, all hosted at the Lobero Theatre, as well as free community education activities.

Click here for a full list of events and ticket information.

