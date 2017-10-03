Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Curtain Rising on 38th Annual Classical Music Concert Series

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | October 3, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series featuring renowned artists performing at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

Pianist Bridget Hough Click to view larger
Pianist Bridget Hough

The 2017-18 series will debut at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, with pianist Bridget Hough performing A Journey Through the Senses: Romantic Images and Atmospheres.

“Music and the arts are key expressions of God's ongoing creativity in the world. We invite all music lovers to share this incredible experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector.

St. Mark’s Church is noted for its acoustics and serene ambiance. “It’s a fine place to hear serious music,” said music critic Josef Woodward.

Hough's concert will include works by Rachmaninoff (four of his preludes including Prelude in B flat major, Op. 23, no. 5 and Prelude in D flat major, Op. 32, no. 13); Stravinsky (Chez Petrouchka) and Mussorgsky (Great Gate of Kiev).

She will also perform Mendelssohn’s "Songs without Words" and four Chopin pieces including Ballade in g minor and the Polonaise in A flat Major “Heroic,” Op. 53.

“We’re so thrilled to have her debut our 2017-17 season here in Los Olivos,” said Linda Burrows, SYV Classical Music Series director.

Hough is a versatile pianist known for her sensitive artistry and lyrical approach to the keyboard. She is equally at home in solo, chamber, vocal and instrumental repertoire, and played in music festivals throughout the United States and abroad.

A specialist in collaborative piano, Hough received her Doctor of Musical Arts in Keyboard from UCSB in 2013.

She has played for master classes and private coaching sessions with artists and educators including Martin Katz, Stephanie Blythe, and Leonidas Kavakos, as well as the St. Lawrence Quartet and the Emerson String Quartet.

As dual career artist, Hough recently joined UCLA as executive recruiter for the Medical School & Healthy Sciences.

She also is involved with the UCLA Mindful Music initiative, an interdisciplinary program designed to integrate music into communities to explore and share health benefits through live performances, education and research.
 
Also on tap for the 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series:

» Thomas Joyce (organ): 7 p.m. Jan. 27.
» Radian String Quartet featuring Mary Beth Woodruff and Jane Chung (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola) and Andrew Smith (cello): 7 p.m. March 9.
» Robert Cassidy (piano) and Ani Aznavoorian (cello, principal cellist of Camerata Pacifica): 7 p.m. April 27.
» Nichole Dechaine (soprano) with Beverly Staples (piano): 7 p.m. May 6.

Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance at https://www.smitv.org/concerts.html.

General admission tickets are $20; student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). A complimentary reception will follow each concert to meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments.

For advanced season ticket purchases and any questions, call Burrows, 688-7423, the St. Mark’s Church office, 688-4454, or visit www.smitv.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 