Curtain Rising on 38th Annual Classical Music Concert Series

The public is invited to attend the 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series featuring renowned artists performing at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The 2017-18 series will debut at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, with pianist Bridget Hough performing A Journey Through the Senses: Romantic Images and Atmospheres.

“Music and the arts are key expressions of God's ongoing creativity in the world. We invite all music lovers to share this incredible experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector.

St. Mark’s Church is noted for its acoustics and serene ambiance. “It’s a fine place to hear serious music,” said music critic Josef Woodward.

Hough's concert will include works by Rachmaninoff (four of his preludes including Prelude in B flat major, Op. 23, no. 5 and Prelude in D flat major, Op. 32, no. 13); Stravinsky (Chez Petrouchka) and Mussorgsky (Great Gate of Kiev).

She will also perform Mendelssohn’s "Songs without Words" and four Chopin pieces including Ballade in g minor and the Polonaise in A flat Major “Heroic,” Op. 53.

“We’re so thrilled to have her debut our 2017-17 season here in Los Olivos,” said Linda Burrows, SYV Classical Music Series director.

Hough is a versatile pianist known for her sensitive artistry and lyrical approach to the keyboard. She is equally at home in solo, chamber, vocal and instrumental repertoire, and played in music festivals throughout the United States and abroad.

A specialist in collaborative piano, Hough received her Doctor of Musical Arts in Keyboard from UCSB in 2013.

She has played for master classes and private coaching sessions with artists and educators including Martin Katz, Stephanie Blythe, and Leonidas Kavakos, as well as the St. Lawrence Quartet and the Emerson String Quartet.

As dual career artist, Hough recently joined UCLA as executive recruiter for the Medical School & Healthy Sciences.

She also is involved with the UCLA Mindful Music initiative, an interdisciplinary program designed to integrate music into communities to explore and share health benefits through live performances, education and research.



Also on tap for the 38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series:

» Thomas Joyce (organ): 7 p.m. Jan. 27.

» Radian String Quartet featuring Mary Beth Woodruff and Jane Chung (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola) and Andrew Smith (cello): 7 p.m. March 9.

» Robert Cassidy (piano) and Ani Aznavoorian (cello, principal cellist of Camerata Pacifica): 7 p.m. April 27.

» Nichole Dechaine (soprano) with Beverly Staples (piano): 7 p.m. May 6.

Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance at https://www.smitv.org/concerts.html.

General admission tickets are $20; student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). A complimentary reception will follow each concert to meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments.

For advanced season ticket purchases and any questions, call Burrows, 688-7423, the St. Mark’s Church office, 688-4454, or visit www.smitv.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.