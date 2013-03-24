Curtain to Rise April 9 for Plaza Playhouse Theater Improv Workshop

Now in its second year, Plaza Playhouse Theater’s popular Improv Workshop will begin its fourth eight-week session on April 9, according to Asa Olsson, workshop facilitator and president and artistic director of Carpinteria’s community theater.

Held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, the class is suited to anyone who has the urge to perform more freely in any part of their life. The last session, on May 28, will be a showcase open to the public.

“In a hands-on workshop environment, and on stage, participants will hone their ability to think quickly on their feet,” noted Olsson, an accomplished actress, director and drama coach.

Along with the basics of improv and fundamental acting techniques, these classes will include theater games, scene study, monologue work, breathing techniques and letting go of inhibitions. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The workshop fee is $96 and may be paid online by clicking here, or by mailing a check to Plaza Playhouse Theater, ATTN: Improv Class, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria 93013.

Sorry, no drop-ins allowed.

Click here for more information, or call Amy Orozco at 805.284.2622.

— Amy Orozco represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.