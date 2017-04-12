Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Curtain Up on Auditions for Spirit, Junior Spirit of Fiesta 2017

As goodwill ambassadors, the Spirits perform at Fiesta events all year long

Alexis Simentales as 2017 Spirit of Fiesta
Alexis Simentales as 2017 Spirit of Fiesta (Old Spanish Days)
By David Bolton for Old Spanish Days | April 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

One of the most anticipated events of the Fiesta year takes place at noon Saturday, April 15, at La Cumbre Jr. High School as a total of 24 dancers, ages 8-20, audition for the coveted titles of Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta 2017.

The Spirit and Junior Spirit embody the gaiety and vitality of Santa Barbara’s annual summer festival. They serve as goodwill ambassadors to local residents and visitors alike, and they perform at multiple private and public Fiesta events throughout the year.

Traditionally, the Spirit, dressed in white and flanked by her court, leads El Desfile Histórico while the Junior Spirit leads the Fiesta Children’s Parade in like fashion.

Annually, the audition to chose that year’s Spirits is intense and exciting as the contestants perform before a packed audience of family and friends. This year, 11 dancers are vying for Spirit, with another 13 dancers are auditioning for Junior Spirit.

The OSD Spirit Committee works hard to ensure every entrant has an equal, fair and honest opportunity to be selected Spirit or Junior Spirit.

The dance judges are kept anonymous to assure impartiality. The interview judges are selected from the community. None of the judges are involved with Old Spanish Days as a board member.

“Except for the contestant’s name, upon introduction onto the stage, each contestant's information, background, and dance school affiliation is kept anonymous,” said Diana Vandervoort, OSD division chief for dance and entertainment.

“In fact, other than name, all information about the contestant is withheld from the judges,” she said.

The Spirits audition is multi-faceted — an interview followed by a dance performance. Each entrant is first interviewed by a judging panel for her ability to present herself in a confident manner, including poise, ease of speaking in public, stage presence, sincerity and spontaneity.

In the dance portion of the contest, a separate panel of judges grades the contestants.

Each girl displays her ability to improvise within the promenade portion, then dances a solo in which she is judged for rhythm and timing, technique, interpretation, and appropriate or effective costuming for her selected genre of dance.

Several genres of dance may be represented, according to Vandervoort, including folklorico, Spanish classical and flamenco.

The Spirit of Fiesta tradition began in 1949. The Junior Spirit was first introduced in 1965.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta is one of the country’s largest regional festivals, and has been an important historic and economic element of the Santa Barbara community since 1924. For tickets, visit Night Out or contact the OSD office at 966-8101.

— David Bolton for Old Spanish Days.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 