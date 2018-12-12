Curtain Up on Film Festival‘s Virtuosos Award Winners

The 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced its recipients for the Virtuosos Award presented by UGG, an honor created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue.

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Sam Elliott (A Star is Born), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Claire Foy (First Man), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), and Steven Yeun (Burning) will receive the award Feb. 5 at The Arlington Theatre.

“From talented teenagers starring in their first feature films to veteran actors shining in career-best performances, this year’s virtuosos prove that you can have a breakout moment at any point in your career,” said Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger.

“I’m so excited to join this phenomenal group of actors on stage in Santa Barbara,” said Karger, who will preside over the evening for the eighth consecutive year.

This winners will be recognized for their breakthrough roles in 2018 and careers on the silver screen.

Fresh on the scene, Aparicio makes her Hollywood debut in Alfonso Curan’s Roma as a domestic worker and centerpiece of the highly personal film.

Elliott’s visceral performance in A Star is Born lent itself to one of his most outstanding performances to date, while Fisher portrayed such honesty in indie hit Eighth Grade.

While known best for her roles on television, Claire Foy’s nuanced yet dramatic performance steals the screen in Damien Chazelle’s First Man, a story based on NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon.

British thespian Grant, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award, thrives in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, building an unlikely friendship with author Lee Israel.

McKenzie was recently acknowledged by The National Board of Review for her “breakthrough performance” in Leave No Trace.

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman sees Washington in his first major lead role as real life police detective Ron Stallworth, and Steven Yeun’s breakthrough role in Cannes Winner Burning is unexpected and transformative.



Prior recipients of the Virtuosos Award include:

Timothée Chalamet, John Boyega, Mary J. Blige, Hong Chau, Daniel Kaluuya, Kumail Nanjiani, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, Saoirse Ronan, Casey Affleck, and Viola Davis, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Dano, Jacob Tremblay, Chadwick Boseman, Rosamund Pike and Jared Leto.



— Blair Bender for Santa Barbara International Film Festival.